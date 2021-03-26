Endurant Capital Management LP Purchases 258,456 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 258,456 shares during the period. Molecular Templates makes up 2.3% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

MTEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,460,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,136,352.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 1,185,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,726,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,580,774 shares of company stock worth $19,543,586. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,012. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $672.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

