Endurant Capital Management LP Sells 42,376 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Endurant Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 42,376 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for approximately 1.9% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.28. 37,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,771. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $154.41 and a 52 week high of $248.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.68. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

