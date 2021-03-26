Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 118.08%.

Shares of EFOI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

