Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 224.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in FMC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in FMC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FMC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMC opened at $110.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

