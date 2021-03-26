EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,388 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 44,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,374. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

