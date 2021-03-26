Equity Residential Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,025 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,421% compared to the typical volume of 396 call options.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.57. 16,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.