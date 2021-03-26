Eugene Farrell Sells 16,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,815.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,128,320.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Eugene Farrell sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $1,372,000.00.

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 676,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $85.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 245,161 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.