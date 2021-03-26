Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

XOM stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.07. 1,930,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,110,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $241.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

