Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 1,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,233. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.27.

EYEN has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,401,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

