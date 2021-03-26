Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $435.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $435.00 and last traded at $429.50, with a volume of 8827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $427.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRFHF shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

