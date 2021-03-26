FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Announces Earnings Results

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.25. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,592. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

