Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Bancorporation National Zions Sells 5,000 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $487,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $989,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $897,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $438,750.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $842,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $822,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $822,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,541,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $801,300.00.

AGM traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.32. 64,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

