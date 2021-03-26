Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FITB. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

