First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 1,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

