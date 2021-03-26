First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $149,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in General Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

