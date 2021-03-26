First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after acquiring an additional 325,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after buying an additional 3,259,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,902,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

