First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.62 and its 200 day moving average is $133.62. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

