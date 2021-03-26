FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. 190,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,234. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Motco bought a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FirstCash by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

