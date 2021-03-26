Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to post sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $15.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.81. 48,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,649,301. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

