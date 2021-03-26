Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.7% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,301. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day moving average is $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

