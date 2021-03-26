Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $40.73 Million

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market cap of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00022846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.35 or 0.00650198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00064578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023463 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.