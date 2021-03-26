Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Director Martin Tuchman Purchases 800,000 Shares of Stock

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

