Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Raised by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 232.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,789,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 75,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 647,184 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.16. 33,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,095. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

