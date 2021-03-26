Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Friedman Industries has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FRD stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,572. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

