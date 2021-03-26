Friendz (FDZ) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $634,310.87 and $54,626.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00022366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.61 or 0.00638365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023306 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 533,313,182 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

