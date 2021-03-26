Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. 36,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,562. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

FUSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

