GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.11, but opened at $21.12. GAN shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 14,985 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GAN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of GAN by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in GAN by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

