Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 115,876 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,876 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $67,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,110,076. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $241.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

