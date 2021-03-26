Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.05). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golar LNG.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 25.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 974,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,471 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 17.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 453.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 1,980,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,532. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

