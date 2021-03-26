Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives $14.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

GDDFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

