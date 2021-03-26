Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.45

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.45 and last traded at $111.07, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.66.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.65. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,094,436 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,720,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

