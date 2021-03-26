Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $15.46 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,551 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 45,394 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in eBay by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

