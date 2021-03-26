Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,113 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $3,848,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Align Technology by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $517.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $564.60 and its 200-day moving average is $479.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.69.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

