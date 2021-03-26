Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,335 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.55.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

