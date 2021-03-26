Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HPGLY opened at $77.90 on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $99.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.