Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 243,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,871. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

