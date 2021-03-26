Headinvest LLC Acquires 138 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.50. 274,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,826. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.00 and a 52-week high of $297.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $325.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.75.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.