Heron Financial Group LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.24.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $219.00. The firm has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

