Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.05% of Hexcel worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

NYSE HXL opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

