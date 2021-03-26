HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,276,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 417,860 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,874,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,690,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,573,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ALSK remained flat at $$3.25 during trading hours on Friday. 1,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,364. The company has a market capitalization of $175.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.