HighVista Strategies LLC Buys 21,085 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.03. 11,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,708. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $543.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

