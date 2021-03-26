Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $205.41 million and $30.91 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001689 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,192,166 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

