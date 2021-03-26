Holo (HOT) Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and $385.92 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00022742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00049497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.17 or 0.00658782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00064528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00023762 BTC.

About Holo

Holo is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,102,780,063 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.