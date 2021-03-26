HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Gap Up to $44.21

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.21, but opened at $46.46. HomeStreet shares last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 306 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMST. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $990.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

