Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $222.00 to $224.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.24.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $213.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $219.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

