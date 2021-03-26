Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Insiders sold 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. 14,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,671. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

