Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 856,235 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 989.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 942,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,235 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hsbc Holdings PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $353,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,821,000 after purchasing an additional 969,363 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,275,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,887,000 after acquiring an additional 573,415 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.22. 383,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,786. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $244.62 and a 52 week high of $399.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.91.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

