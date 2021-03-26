Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $62.24 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,649,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,081 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of Carrier Global worth $62,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,112.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 414,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 380,615 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 127,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

