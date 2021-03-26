Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $69.34 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 67,185 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $69,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

NYSE:WAT traded up $6.15 on Friday, hitting $279.15. 10,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.11. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

