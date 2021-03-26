HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,848. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.63. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

